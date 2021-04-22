United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) moved down -17.38% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has a beta of 1.31, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.10, and a growth ratio of 17.10. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.51, with weekly volatility at 4.00% and ATR at 1.24. The UCBI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.95 and a $36.67 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.06% on 04/21/21. The shares fell to a low of $31.55 before closing at $32.33. Intraday shares traded counted 0.55 million, which was -28.05% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 427.06K. UCBI’s previous close was $31.99 while the outstanding shares total 87.29M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company United Community Banks Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.78 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.39 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UCBI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UCBI attractive?

In related news, President & CEO, HARTON H LYNN sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 33.91, for a total value of 339,118. As the sale deal closes, the President & CEO, HARTON H LYNN now sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 668,200. Also, SVP, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER, KUMLER ALAN H sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 04. The shares were price at an average price of 32.00 per share, with a total market value of 52,416. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, RICHLOVSKY THOMAS A now holds 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

5 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on United Community Banks Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UCBI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $37.81.