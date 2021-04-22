Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is down -22.99% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) shares fell to a low of $23.69 before closing at $24.86. Intraday shares traded counted 0.97 million, which was -9.71% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 887.20K. TUP’s previous close was $24.57 while the outstanding shares total 49.40M. The firm has a beta of 2.96, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.38, and a growth ratio of 0.95. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 39.65, with weekly volatility at 6.61% and ATR at 1.48. The TUP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.87 and a $38.59 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.18% on 04/21/21.

Investors have identified the Packaging & Containers company Tupperware Brands Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.25 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TUP, the company has in raw cash 139.1 million on their books with 424.7 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 546.1 million total, with 909.7 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.19 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TUP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TUP attractive?

In related news, President, Commercial WW, Cuesta Patricio bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 15. The purchase was performed at an average price of 27.79, for a total value of 83,370. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP, CLO & Secretary, SHEEHAN KAREN M now bought 2,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 49,877. Also, CFO & COO, HARRIS CASSANDRA bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were cost at an average price of 24.15 per share, with a total market value of 48,300. Following this completion of disposal, the Executive Vice Chairman, GOUDIS RICHARD now holds 20,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 498,812. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.90%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Tupperware Brands Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TUP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $40.33.