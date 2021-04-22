The Futility of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s Fundamentals

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) previous close was $1.17 while the outstanding shares total 286.69M. The firm has a beta of 1.93. TXMD’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing 0.00% on 04/21/21. The shares fell to a low of $1.13 before closing at $1.17. Intraday shares traded counted 5.45 million, which was 65.58% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 15.82M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 31.21, with weekly volatility at 6.52% and ATR at 0.09. The TXMD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.90 and a $2.75 high.

Investors have identified the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic company TherapeuticsMD Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $469.78 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 128.4 million total, with 59.24 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.16 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TXMD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TXMD attractive?

In related news, CEO, Finizio Robert G bought 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 09. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.44, for a total value of 66,360. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Collins Cooper C. now bought 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 68,875. Also, Director, Collins Cooper C. bought 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 08. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.45 per share, with a total market value of 38,425. Following this completion of disposal, the CEO, Finizio Robert G now holds 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 34,600. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.10%.