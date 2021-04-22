Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) shares fell to a low of $65.90 before closing at $67.14. Intraday shares traded counted 0.63 million, which was -1.79% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 615.74K. SF’s previous close was $66.54 while the outstanding shares total 106.03M. The firm has a beta of 1.54, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 16.20, and a growth ratio of 1.28. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.21, with weekly volatility at 2.52% and ATR at 1.80. The SF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $25.18 and a $70.18 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.90% on 04/21/21.

Investors have identified the Capital Markets company Stifel Financial Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.97 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of SF attractive?

In related news, Director, WEISEL THOMAS W sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 68.20, for a total value of 369,167. As the sale deal closes, the Director, WEISEL THOMAS W now sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 558,959. Also, Senior Vice President, Michaud Thomas B. sold 43,719 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were price at an average price of 66.80 per share, with a total market value of 2,920,429. Following this completion of acquisition, the Co-President, Nesi Victor now holds 11,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 724,661. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.00%.

2 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Stifel Financial Corp.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $74.00.