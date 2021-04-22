Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) is down -14.68% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.01% on 04/21/21. The shares fell to a low of $27.19 before closing at $28.43. Intraday shares traded counted 0.63 million, which was -12.97% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 562.01K. SFNC’s previous close was $27.60 while the outstanding shares total 108.56M. The firm has a beta of 0.91, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.31, and a growth ratio of 2.46. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.85, with weekly volatility at 3.91% and ATR at 1.06. The SFNC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.75 and a $33.43 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Simmons First National Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.04 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.06 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SFNC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SFNC attractive?

In related news, Director, Casteel Marty sold 76,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 25.32, for a total value of 1,928,624. As the sale deal closes, the SEVP, CFO, COO & Treasurer, FEHLMAN ROBERT A now bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 52,260. Also, Director, COSSE STEVEN A bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 04. The shares were price at an average price of 16.63 per share, with a total market value of 166,300. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman & CEO, MAKRIS GEORGE JR now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 167,200. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

0 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Simmons First National Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SFNC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $30.60.