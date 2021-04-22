Should You Buy Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI) has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 117.76, and a growth ratio of 1.50. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.53, with weekly volatility at 3.73% and ATR at 1.23. The REZI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.98 and a $31.67 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.26% on 04/21/21. The shares fell to a low of $27.835 before closing at $28.97. Intraday shares traded counted 0.58 million, which was 43.36% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.02M. REZI’s previous close was $28.61 while the outstanding shares total 143.04M.

Investors have identified the Security & Protection Services company Resideo Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.20 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For REZI, the company has in raw cash 517.0 million on their books with 7.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.23 billion total, with 1.54 billion as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of REZI attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief Financial Officer, TRUNZO ANTHONY L bought 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 15. The purchase was performed at an average price of 28.84, for a total value of 577. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP, GC, Corp Sec & CCO, Lane Jeannine J now sold 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 240,861. Also, President, ADI, Aarnes Robert B sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 04. The shares were cost at an average price of 27.48 per share, with a total market value of 117,257. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, LAZAR JACK R now holds 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 99,990. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

2 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Resideo Technologies Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the REZI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $30.60.