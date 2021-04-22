Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.93, with weekly volatility at 6.13% and ATR at 15.43. The SEDG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $85.69 and a $377.00 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.81 million, which was 19.75% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.01M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.60% on 04/21/21. The shares fell to a low of $239.20 before closing at $255.09. SEDG’s previous close was $243.87 while the outstanding shares total 51.34M. The firm has a beta of 0.92, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 95.83, and a growth ratio of 4.89.

Investors have identified the Solar company SolarEdge Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $13.02 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SEDG, the company has in raw cash 829.76 million on their books with 16.89 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.72 billion total, with 436.1 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.71 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SEDG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SEDG attractive?

In related news, Director, GANI MARCEL sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 293.15, for a total value of 879,450. As the sale deal closes, the VP, Core Technologies, Adest Meir now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,885,852. Also, VP,GC&Corporate Secretary, Prishkolnik Rachel sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 24. The shares were price at an average price of 275.08 per share, with a total market value of 1,029,338. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, GANI MARCEL now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 304,526. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

9 out of 23 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on SolarEdge Technologies Inc.. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SEDG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $306.56.