Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) Tending Higher: Checkout the Key Metrics

Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX:RVP) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.31% on 04/21/21. The shares fell to a low of $9.60 before closing at $10.31. Intraday shares traded counted 0.7 million, which was 32.55% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.04M. RVP’s previous close was $9.98 while the outstanding shares total 33.84M. The firm has a beta of 1.83, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.13. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 38.78, with weekly volatility at 9.27% and ATR at 0.99. The RVP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.58 and a $21.50 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Instruments & Supplies company Retractable Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $346.52 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RVP, the company has in raw cash 17.57 million on their books with 1.03 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 69.48 million total, with 27.9 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of RVP attractive?

In related news, Director, Bigby Walter O Jr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 19.58, for a total value of 97,900. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Bigby Walter O Jr now sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 50,125. Also, Director, Bigby Walter O Jr sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 26. The shares were price at an average price of 15.00 per share, with a total market value of 37,500. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and CEO, SHAW THOMAS J now holds 234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,007. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 42.10%.