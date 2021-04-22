Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) previous close was $87.48 while the outstanding shares total 1.12B. The firm has a beta of 1.27, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 31.75, and a growth ratio of 0.52. MU’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.30% on 04/21/21. The shares fell to a low of $86.33 before closing at $89.49. Intraday shares traded counted 14.18 million, which was 28.45% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 19.82M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.85, with weekly volatility at 3.11% and ATR at 3.31. The MU stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $41.19 and a $96.96 high.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company Micron Technology Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $99.92 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MU, the company has in raw cash 6.51 billion on their books with 323.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 17.28 billion total, with 5.43 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 10.71 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MU sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MU attractive?

In related news, SVP & Chief Financial Officer, Zinsner David sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 90.15, for a total value of 725,691. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, General Counsel&Secretary, Poppen Joel L now sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 476,733. Also, EVP, Technology & Products, Deboer Scott J sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 05. The shares were price at an average price of 93.31 per share, with a total market value of 2,341,055. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, Chief People Officer, ARNZEN APRIL S now holds 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 671,885. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

27 out of 32 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Micron Technology Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MU stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $113.57.