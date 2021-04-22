Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Worth A Bite? SYF 200 SMA stands at 26.97%

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.18, with weekly volatility at 2.93% and ATR at 1.29. The SYF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.51 and a $43.61 high. Intraday shares traded counted 6.11 million, which was 8.71% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.69M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.54% on 04/21/21. The shares fell to a low of $38.65 before closing at $40.18. SYF’s previous close was $39.57 while the outstanding shares total 583.60M. The firm has a beta of 1.82, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.66, and a growth ratio of 5.79.

Investors have identified the Credit Services company Synchrony Financial as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $23.30 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.28 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SYF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SYF attractive?

In related news, See remarks, MELITO DAVID P sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 42.16, for a total value of 92,963. As the sale deal closes, the See remarks, Howse Curtis now sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 200,265. Also, See remarks, Whynott Paul sold 5,852 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 02. The shares were price at an average price of 39.83 per share, with a total market value of 233,085. Following this completion of acquisition, the See remarks, Casellas Alberto now holds 9,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 393,600. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

16 out of 20 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Synchrony Financial. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SYF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $48.63.