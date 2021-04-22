Is Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Worth A Bite? PNFP 200 SMA stands at 47.30%

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.00, with weekly volatility at 3.74% and ATR at 3.03. The PNFP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $31.84 and a $96.52 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.78 million, which was -82.54% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 425.04K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.15% on 04/21/21. The shares fell to a low of $84.59 before closing at $86.62. PNFP’s previous close was $84.80 while the outstanding shares total 75.25M. The firm has a beta of 1.40, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 21.50, and a growth ratio of 0.67.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.47 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.50 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PNFP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PNFP attractive?

In related news, EVP & CFO, CARPENTER HAROLD R sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 90.09, for a total value of 200,101. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Brock Charles E now sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 134,146. Also, Director, SMITH REESE L III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 10. The shares were price at an average price of 90.13 per share, with a total market value of 90,130. Following this completion of acquisition, the CAO, QUEENER HUGH M now holds 17,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,541,659. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.10%.

8 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PNFP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $90.11.