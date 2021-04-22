Is Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Still Worth A Bite?

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.53% on 04/21/21. The shares fell to a low of $11.74 before closing at $11.93. Intraday shares traded counted 0.69 million, which was -82.49% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 378.33K. HTBK’s previous close was $11.75 while the outstanding shares total 59.62M. The firm has a beta of 1.24, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.32, and a growth ratio of 2.90. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.57, with weekly volatility at 2.80% and ATR at 0.40. The HTBK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.13 and a $12.50 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Heritage Commerce Corp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $702.56 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.67 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HTBK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HTBK attractive?

In related news, Director, Kaczmarek Walter Theodore sold 22,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 9.25, for a total value of 204,257. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Benito Michael Eugene now sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 41,594. Also, Director, DiNapoli Jason Philip bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 10. The shares were price at an average price of 8.94 per share, with a total market value of 89,399. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Benito Michael Eugene now holds 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 42,564. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Heritage Commerce Corp. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HTBK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $12.20.