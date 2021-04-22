Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) moved up 9.44% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.44, with weekly volatility at 3.21% and ATR at 1.45. The HCAT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $24.56 and a $55.07 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.71 million, which was -60.8% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 443.17K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.39% on 04/21/21. The shares fell to a low of $50.47 before closing at $51.93. HCAT’s previous close was $51.22 while the outstanding shares total 42.61M.

Investors have identified the Health Information Services company Health Catalyst Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.33 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 329.8 million total, with 88.04 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.99 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HCAT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HCAT attractive?

In related news, General Counsel, Orenstein Daniel H. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 51.28, for a total value of 179,494. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Accounting Officer, Alger Jason now sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 315,465. Also, Chief Operating Officer, Horstmeier Paul sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 05. The shares were price at an average price of 48.09 per share, with a total market value of 278,926. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief People Officer, Llewelyn Linda now holds 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 147,681. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.20%.

14 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Health Catalyst Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HCAT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $54.77.