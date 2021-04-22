Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) is down -1.03% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.53% on 04/21/21. The shares fell to a low of $16.12 before closing at $16.64. Intraday shares traded counted 0.68 million, which was 48.97% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.34M. HAYW’s previous close was $16.23 while the outstanding shares total 231.61M. The stock’s weekly volatility at 3.19% and ATR at 0.62. The HAYW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $15.61 and a $17.98 high.

Investors have identified the Electrical Equipment & Parts company Hayward Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.85 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.60 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HAYW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HAYW attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, CCMP Capital, LP sold 1,120,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 13. The sale was performed at an average price of 16.07, for a total value of 17,993,507. As the sale deal closes, the Director, MSD Partners, L.P. now sold 1,120,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,993,507. Also, 10% Owner, Alberta Investment Management sold 575,799 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 13. The shares were price at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total market value of 9,788,583. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Silber Lawrence Harris now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 170,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.85%.