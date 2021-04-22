Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) is trading at $9.98 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 6.74% on 04/21/21. The shares fell to a low of $9.32 before closing at $9.98. Intraday shares traded counted 0.64 million, which was 13.48% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 739.38K. GATO’s previous close was $9.35 while the outstanding shares total 59.18M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.74, with weekly volatility at 11.15% and ATR at 0.93. The GATO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.78 and a $24.00 high.

Investors have identified the Other Precious Metals & Mining company Gatos Silver Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $642.31 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of GATO attractive?

In related news, Director, Hanneman Karl L bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 18. The purchase was performed at an average price of 9.70, for a total value of 97,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Stairs Janice now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 70,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Gatos Silver Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GATO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $10.00.