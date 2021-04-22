Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.52% on 04/21/21. The shares fell to a low of $19.05 before closing at $19.43. Intraday shares traded counted 0.71 million, which was 67.97% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.22M. ULCC’s previous close was $19.33 while the outstanding shares total 213.15M. The stock’s weekly volatility at 4.13% and ATR at 1.08. The ULCC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $18.26 and a $21.98 high.

Investors have identified the Airlines company Frontier Group Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.14 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of ULCC attractive?

In related news, Director, Pineda Patricia Salas sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 19.00, for a total value of 51,186. As the sale deal closes, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Dempsey James G. now sold 97,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,851,493. Also, 10% Owner, Indigo Frontier Holdings Compa sold 18,765,966 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 06. The shares were price at an average price of 19.00 per share, with a total market value of 356,553,354. Following this completion of acquisition, the See Remarks, Filene Jacob F. now holds 5,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 111,853. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.