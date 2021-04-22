COLM Stock: Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) Is Still Worth a Bite

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has a beta of 0.86, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 68.57, and a growth ratio of 2.16. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.71, with weekly volatility at 3.10% and ATR at 3.21. The COLM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $57.16 and a $112.40 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.87% on 04/21/21. The shares fell to a low of $108.75 before closing at $110.81. Intraday shares traded counted 0.57 million, which was -48.4% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 385.30K. COLM’s previous close was $108.78 while the outstanding shares total 66.22M.

Investors have identified the Apparel Manufacturing company Columbia Sportswear Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.22 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.86 billion total, with 552.62 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.91 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on COLM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of COLM attractive?

In related news, EVP Columbia Brand President, Boyle Joseph P sold 13,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 110.56, for a total value of 1,498,075. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, Emerging Brands, Morse Douglas H now sold 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 707,292. Also, Director, Nelson Ronald E. sold 3,486 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 24. The shares were price at an average price of 105.52 per share, with a total market value of 367,853. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, BABSON STEPHEN E now holds 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 219,773. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.80%.

5 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Columbia Sportswear Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the COLM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $114.91.