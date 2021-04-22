Can Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Offer Investors Safety?

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) previous close was $2.36 while the outstanding shares total 419.32M. The firm has a beta of -0.50. IDEX’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 11.44% on 04/21/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.23 before closing at $2.63. Intraday shares traded counted 19.84 million, which was 41.59% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 33.96M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.27, with weekly volatility at 11.47% and ATR at 0.25. The IDEX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.37 and a $5.53 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Ideanomics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.16 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For IDEX, the company has in raw cash 165.76 million on their books with 0.57 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 179.76 million total, with 13.06 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.05 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IDEX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IDEX attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 10.73%.