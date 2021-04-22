Can Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Offer Investors Safety?

Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has a beta of 1.71. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.59, with weekly volatility at 5.28% and ATR at 0.73. The BCOR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.37 and a $18.41 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.98% on 04/21/21. The shares fell to a low of $14.6212 before closing at $15.60. Intraday shares traded counted 0.56 million, which was -61.1% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 346.28K. BCOR’s previous close was $14.86 while the outstanding shares total 48.10M.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Blucora Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $741.78 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Blucora Inc. (BCOR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BCOR, the company has in raw cash 150.76 million on their books with 1.78 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 200.67 million total, with 101.12 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.57 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BCOR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BCOR attractive?

In related news, Director, ERNST MARK A bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 09. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.50, for a total value of 63,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, ERNST MARK A now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,795. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Mehlman Marc bought 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 12. The shares were cost at an average price of 11.55 per share, with a total market value of 23,398. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Executive Officer, Walters Christopher William now holds 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 93,440. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Blucora Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BCOR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $20.00.