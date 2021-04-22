At Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) shares fell to a low of $64.54 before closing at $65.37. Intraday shares traded counted 0.62 million, which was -40.95% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 441.49K. SON’s previous close was $64.46 while the outstanding shares total 100.95M. The firm has a beta of 0.82, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 31.87, and a growth ratio of 6.37. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.89, with weekly volatility at 1.39% and ATR at 1.08. The SON stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $42.41 and a $65.37 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.41% on 04/21/21.

Investors have identified the Packaging & Containers company Sonoco Products Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.52 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Sonoco Products Company (SON) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.83 billion total, with 1.51 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.80 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SON sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SON attractive?

In related news, VP Tubes,Cores USA,CND, Harrell James A. III sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 62.63, for a total value of 36,325. As the sale deal closes, the VP, Gnl Council, Secretary, Florence John M now sold 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 42,542. Also, Executive Vice President, Fuller Rodger D sold 5,638 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 14. The shares were price at an average price of 54.95 per share, with a total market value of 309,808. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP/Strategy & Corp Development, Dillard Robert R now holds 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 36,691. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

1 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Sonoco Products Company. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SON stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $64.86.