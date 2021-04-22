Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) price jumped close to $69.03 early on Wednesday: What’s Next?

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has a beta of 1.24. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.09, with weekly volatility at 4.30% and ATR at 3.26. The ARWR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $30.83 and a $92.60 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.34% on 04/21/21. The shares fell to a low of $66.68 before closing at $69.03. Intraday shares traded counted 0.55 million, which was 29.4% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 785.48K. ARWR’s previous close was $68.12 while the outstanding shares total 102.76M.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.20 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 323.72 million total, with 25.09 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.06 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ARWR sounds very interesting.

In related news, Director, GIVEN DOUGLAS B sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 88.73, for a total value of 99,821. As the sale deal closes, the General Counsel, O’Brien Patrick now sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,961,240. Also, Director, GIVEN DOUGLAS B sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 15. The shares were price at an average price of 83.28 per share, with a total market value of 249,840. Following this completion of acquisition, the Senior Vice President, Hamilton James C now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 812,942. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.60%.

8 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ARWR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $91.17.