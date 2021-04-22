Are Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Prospects Worsening?

Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) shares fell to a low of $5.76 before closing at $6.24. Intraday shares traded counted 0.62 million, which was 28.18% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 862.36K. WHLM’s previous close was $6.11 while the outstanding shares total 5.16M. The firm has a beta of 0.87. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.95, with weekly volatility at 32.31% and ATR at 1.35. The WHLM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.32 and a $14.21 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.13% on 04/21/21.

Investors have identified the Specialty Business Services company Wilhelmina International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $47.61 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WHLM, the company has in raw cash 5.56 million on their books with 0.41 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 12.81 million total, with 10.06 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of WHLM attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, BARTEL RALPH sold 582,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 12.70, for a total value of 7,393,292. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Esch Dieter now sold 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,375,000. Also, 10% Owner, BARTEL RALPH bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 23. The shares were price at an average price of 5.78 per share, with a total market value of 23,120. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, BARTEL RALPH now holds 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 148,278. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 17.90%.