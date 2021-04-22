Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) is down -1.53% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) shares fell to a low of $3.7789 before closing at $3.92. Intraday shares traded counted 0.61 million, which was 50.45% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.23M. ATRS’s previous close was $3.84 while the outstanding shares total 166.75M. The firm has a beta of 1.48, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.95. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.68, with weekly volatility at 3.56% and ATR at 0.14. The ATRS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.39 and a $5.07 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.08% on 04/21/21.

Investors have identified the Medical Instruments & Supplies company Antares Pharma Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $678.90 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ATRS, the company has in raw cash 53.14 million on their books with 16.23 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 126.59 million total, with 63.2 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.27 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ATRS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ATRS attractive?

In related news, Director, GARRITY THOMAS J sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 4.28, for a total value of 214,000. As the sale deal closes, the President & CEO, APPLE ROBERT F now sold 491,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,459,978. Also, Director, JACOB LEONARD S sold 15,321 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 18. The shares were price at an average price of 5.05 per share, with a total market value of 77,371. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP General Counsel, Secretary, GRAHAM PETER J now holds 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 221,650. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.40%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Antares Pharma Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ATRS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $6.42.