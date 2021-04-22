Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares fell to a low of $179.00 before closing at $179.88. Intraday shares traded counted 0.62 million, which was 30.47% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 887.46K. ARE’s previous close was $179.24 while the outstanding shares total 133.74M. The firm has a beta of 0.73, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 30.70, and a growth ratio of 306.96. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.88, with weekly volatility at 1.41% and ATR at 2.74. The ARE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $136.52 and a $179.79 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.36% on 04/21/21.

Investors have identified the REIT – Office company Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $24.39 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.24 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ARE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ARE attractive?

In related news, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Moglia Peter M sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 167.57, for a total value of 1,675,682. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Cain James P now sold 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 67,204. Also, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Richardson Stephen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 15. The shares were price at an average price of 166.41 per share, with a total market value of 1,664,100. Following this completion of acquisition, the General Counsel & Secretary, Clem Jackie B. now holds 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 192,503. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

10 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ARE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $193.59.