The Futility of IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s Fundamentals

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) has a beta of 2.70. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 37.38, with weekly volatility at 12.81% and ATR at 0.57. The IZEA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.17 and a $7.45 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.92% on 04/20/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.23 before closing at $3.34. Intraday shares traded counted 3.13 million, which was 29.76% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.45M. IZEA’s previous close was $3.55 while the outstanding shares total 59.13M.

Investors have identified the Internet Content & Information company IZEA Worldwide Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $207.01 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 38.53 million total, with 12.46 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.02 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IZEA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IZEA attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, Murphy Edward H bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 18. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.75, for a total value of 3,732. As the purchase deal closes, the President and CEO, Murphy Edward H now bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,775. Also, President and CEO, Murphy Edward H bought 7,550 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 16. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.73 per share, with a total market value of 13,024. Following this completion of disposal, the President and CEO, Murphy Edward H now holds 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 14,011. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.60%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on IZEA Worldwide Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IZEA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $4.50.