Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.76, with weekly volatility at 3.31% and ATR at 1.41. The TENB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $22.13 and a $58.45 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.33 million, which was -13.31% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.17M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.46% on 04/20/21. The shares fell to a low of $38.94 before closing at $39.36. TENB’s previous close was $40.77 while the outstanding shares total 103.22M.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company Tenable Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.08 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 483.79 million total, with 374.9 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.36 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TENB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TENB attractive?

In related news, President, CEO and Chairman, Yoran Amit sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 39.93, for a total value of 898,463. As the sale deal closes, the President, CEO and Chairman, Yoran Amit now sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,497,200. Also, Director, COVIELLO ARTHUR W JR sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 01. The shares were price at an average price of 37.23 per share, with a total market value of 713,550. Following this completion of acquisition, the General Counsel & Secretary, Riddick Stephen A now holds 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 88,887. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

14 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Tenable Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TENB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $60.15.