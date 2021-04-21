Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -7.51% on 04/20/21. The shares fell to a low of $22.52 before closing at $22.77. Intraday shares traded counted 8.23 million, which was -97.0% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.18M. STL’s previous close was $24.62 while the outstanding shares total 193.03M. The firm has a beta of 1.70, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.26, and a growth ratio of 4.05. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.30, with weekly volatility at 4.77% and ATR at 0.95. The STL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.99 and a $26.36 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Sterling Bancorp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.32 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.17 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on STL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of STL attractive?

In related news, Chief Bus Oper & Svc Officer, Evan Javier L sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 23.84, for a total value of 71,520. As the sale deal closes, the President, Corporate Banking, GEISEL THOMAS X now sold 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 192,029. Also, President & CEO, KOPNISKY JACK L sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 04. The shares were price at an average price of 20.02 per share, with a total market value of 500,425. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, LANDY JAMES J now holds 2,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 53,832. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

6 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Sterling Bancorp. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the STL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $25.31.