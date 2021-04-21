Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 38.86, with weekly volatility at 9.79% and ATR at 1.74. The SSPK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.85 and a $29.50 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.91 million, which was -4.32% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 869.72K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.19% on 04/20/21. The shares fell to a low of $14.77 before closing at $16.96. SSPK’s previous close was $16.76 while the outstanding shares total 31.25M.

Investors have identified the Shell Companies company Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $519.82 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 0.34 million total, with 3.15 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of SSPK attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,266,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 14.23, for a total value of 18,027,646. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Polar Asset Management Partner now bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 494,000. Also, 10% Owner, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 28. The shares were price at an average price of 9.88 per share, with a total market value of 741,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 24.84%.