Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR) moved down -18.73% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR) previous close was $5.33 while the outstanding shares total 3.06B. The firm has a beta of 0.94, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 6.55. NMR’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.50% on 04/20/21. The shares fell to a low of $5.21 before closing at $5.25. Intraday shares traded counted 1.57 million, which was -176.03% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 568.82K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 33.67, with weekly volatility at 1.21% and ATR at 0.12. The NMR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.71 and a $6.72 high.

Investors have identified the Capital Markets company Nomura Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $16.85 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.76 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NMR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NMR attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

1 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Nomura Holdings Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NMR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $6.11.