Is Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Still Worth A Bite?

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) shares fell to a low of $73.465 before closing at $74.25. Intraday shares traded counted 0.81 million, which was 10.09% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 906.27K. IBKR’s previous close was $77.36 while the outstanding shares total 87.13M. The firm has a beta of 0.68, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 31.03, and a growth ratio of 2.43. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.54, with weekly volatility at 3.20% and ATR at 2.10. The IBKR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $36.25 and a $80.57 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.02% on 04/20/21.

Investors have identified the Capital Markets company Interactive Brokers Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $30.99 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.98 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IBKR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IBKR attractive?

In related news, Chairman, Peterffy Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 76.55, for a total value of 1,530,900. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman, Peterffy Thomas now sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,530,962. Also, Chairman, Peterffy Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 14. The shares were price at an average price of 74.81 per share, with a total market value of 1,496,238. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman, Peterffy Thomas now holds 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,471,855. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 11.50%.

4 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Interactive Brokers Group Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IBKR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $84.00.