Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has a beta of 1.31, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.78, and a growth ratio of 2.41. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.35, with weekly volatility at 2.62% and ATR at 0.73. The IVZ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.38 and a $27.08 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.61% on 04/20/21. The shares fell to a low of $25.51 before closing at $25.79. Intraday shares traded counted 3.0 million, which was 35.52% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.65M. IVZ’s previous close was $26.48 while the outstanding shares total 461.00M.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Invesco Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $11.95 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.88 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IVZ sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IVZ attractive?

In related news, Senior Managing Director, McGreevey Gregory sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 25.46, for a total value of 5,092,000. As the sale deal closes, the Senior Managing Director, Sharp Douglas J now sold 33,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 773,175. Also, Director, Beshar Sarah bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 02. The shares were price at an average price of 10.54 per share, with a total market value of 100,117. Following this completion of acquisition, the President & CEO, FLANAGAN MARTIN L now holds 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 43,080. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

4 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Invesco Ltd.. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IVZ stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $26.89.