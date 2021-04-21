Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) previous close was $230.97 while the outstanding shares total 702.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.16, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 33.86, and a growth ratio of 2.83. HON’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.58% on 04/20/21. The shares fell to a low of $225.78 before closing at $227.33. Intraday shares traded counted 2.05 million, which was 27.42% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.82M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.32, with weekly volatility at 1.18% and ATR at 3.54. The HON stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $117.11 and a $232.35 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company Honeywell International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $156.33 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HON, the company has in raw cash 14.28 billion on their books with 2.44 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 28.18 billion total, with 19.2 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.96 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HON sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HON attractive?

In related news, May be a member of 10% group, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 21. The purchase was performed at an average price of 4.20, for a total value of 16,800. As the purchase deal closes, the May be a member of 10% group, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC now bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 63,000. Also, May be a member of 10% group, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC bought 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 13. The shares were cost at an average price of 4.18 per share, with a total market value of 71,478. Following this completion of disposal, the May be a member of 10% group, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC now holds 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 318,859. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

13 out of 25 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Honeywell International Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HON stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $229.25.