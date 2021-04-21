Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) weekly volatility stands at 2.27%: What It Means

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) shares fell to a low of $27.84 before closing at $27.93. Intraday shares traded counted 0.8 million, which was -39.51% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 577.01K. HCSG’s previous close was $28.50 while the outstanding shares total 74.73M. The firm has a beta of 0.40, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 21.16, and a growth ratio of 2.35. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.47, with weekly volatility at 2.27% and ATR at 0.82. The HCSG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.05 and a $35.80 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.00% on 04/20/21.

Investors have identified the Medical Care Facilities company Healthcare Services Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.07 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 572.4 million total, with 162.26 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.21 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HCSG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HCSG attractive?

In related news, EVP & Chief Operating Officer, Kush Andrew sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 23.54, for a total value of 47,080. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Ottaviano Dino D now sold 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,948. Also, EVP & Chief Revenue Officer, McBryan Michael E sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 12. The shares were price at an average price of 23.60 per share, with a total market value of 354,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, FROME ROBERT L now holds 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 111,722. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

2 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Healthcare Services Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HCSG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $31.21.