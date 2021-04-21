HC2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HCHC): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

HC2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.32, with weekly volatility at 4.84% and ATR at 0.22. The HCHC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.06 and a $4.75 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.97 million, which was -76.31% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 552.27K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.82% on 04/20/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.395 before closing at $3.69. HCHC’s previous close was $3.66 while the outstanding shares total 50.30M. The firm has a beta of 2.30.

Investors have identified the Telecom Services company HC2 Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $286.90 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 543.4 million total, with 176.3 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of HCHC attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, BARR WAYNE JR bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 17. The purchase was performed at an average price of 3.55, for a total value of 5,325. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, GLAZER AVRAM A now bought 2,164,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,223,610. Also, President and CEO, BARR WAYNE JR bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 16. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.68 per share, with a total market value of 22,100. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec, Ferraro Joseph Anthony now holds 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,448. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.50%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on HC2 Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HCHC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $5.00.