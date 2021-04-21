Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Loss -5.37% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares fell to a low of $1.91 before closing at $1.94. Intraday shares traded counted 0.86 million, which was 77.24% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.79M. GRNQ’s previous close was $1.97 while the outstanding shares total 61.32M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 38.10, with weekly volatility at 13.53% and ATR at 0.36. The GRNQ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.28 and a $4.15 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.52% on 04/20/21.

Investors have identified the Conglomerates company Greenpro Capital Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $122.14 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GRNQ, the company has in raw cash 1.09 million on their books with 0.16 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.61 million total, with 5.02 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of GRNQ attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, LEE CHONG KUANG bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 02. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.38, for a total value of 3,570. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, LEE CHONG KUANG now bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,515. Also, Chief Financial Officer, LOKE CHE CHAN GILBERT sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 28. The shares were cost at an average price of 2.22 per share, with a total market value of 110,990. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, SRIRAT CHUCHOTTAWORN now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,341. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 57.80%.