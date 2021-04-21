First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.66% on 04/20/21. The shares fell to a low of $16.72 before closing at $16.78. Intraday shares traded counted 7.9 million, which was -12.12% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 7.05M. FHN’s previous close was $17.60 while the outstanding shares total 553.40M. The firm has a beta of 1.53, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.65, and a growth ratio of 1.12. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.59, with weekly volatility at 2.77% and ATR at 0.50. The FHN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.93 and a $18.42 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company First Horizon Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.19 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.55 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FHN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FHN attractive?

In related news, SEVP, Chief Communications Ofc, ARDOIN ELIZABETH A sold 85,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 16.35, for a total value of 1,392,677. As the sale deal closes, the SEVP Chief Operating Officer, Restel Anthony J now sold 45,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 738,530. Also, President and CEO, JORDAN D BRYAN sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 11. The shares were price at an average price of 15.62 per share, with a total market value of 1,517,365. Following this completion of acquisition, the President – Regional Banking, BROWN MICHAEL J now holds 36,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 530,674. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

11 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on First Horizon Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FHN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $19.90.