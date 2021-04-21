eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) slip over -15.23% in a week: Is EXPI Giving A Buy Signal?

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) previous close was $33.95 while the outstanding shares total 148.67M. The firm has a beta of 2.87, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 158.53, and a growth ratio of 15.85. EXPI’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.74% on 04/20/21. The shares fell to a low of $31.72 before closing at $32.34. Intraday shares traded counted 1.93 million, which was 12.79% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.21M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 30.52, with weekly volatility at 6.76% and ATR at 3.73. The EXPI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.95 and a $90.00 high.

Investors have identified the Real Estate Services company eXp World Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.82 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.69 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EXPI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EXPI attractive?

In related news, Director, MILES RANDALL D sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 37.64, for a total value of 1,129,292. As the sale deal closes, the CEO and Chairman of the Board, Sanford Glenn Darrel now sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 770,885. Also, CEO of eXp Realty, Gesing Jason sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 09. The shares were price at an average price of 41.07 per share, with a total market value of 1,642,697. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, MILES RANDALL D now holds 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,255,029. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 53.70%.