Coursera Inc. (COUR) moved down -3.2% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) shares fell to a low of $40.21 before closing at $41.00. Intraday shares traded counted 0.89 million, which was 61.46% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.31M. COUR’s previous close was $42.08 while the outstanding shares total 130.27M. The stock’s weekly volatility at 9.49% and ATR at 5.99. The COUR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $37.80 and a $62.53 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.57% on 04/20/21.

Investors have identified the Education & Training Services company Coursera Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.34 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of COUR attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, G Squared Equity Management LP bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 05. The purchase was performed at an average price of 33.00, for a total value of 9,900,000. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, G Squared Equity Management LP now bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,900,000. Also, 10% Owner, G Squared Equity Management LP bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 05. The shares were cost at an average price of 33.00 per share, with a total market value of 9,900,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.87%.