AXP Stock: American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Is Still Worth a Bite

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has a beta of 1.28, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 38.53, and a growth ratio of 2.43. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.27, with weekly volatility at 1.72% and ATR at 2.92. The AXP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $76.00 and a $151.46 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.32% on 04/20/21. The shares fell to a low of $144.51 before closing at $145.10. Intraday shares traded counted 2.53 million, which was 27.21% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.47M. AXP’s previous close was $148.54 while the outstanding shares total 805.00M.

Investors have identified the Credit Services company American Express Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $115.44 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.05 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AXP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AXP attractive?

In related news, Grp Pres, Glb Consumer Svcs, Buckminster Douglas E. sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 146.08, for a total value of 4,796,344. As the sale deal closes, the Group Pres., GMNS, Williams Anre D now sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,658,270. Also, Chairman and CEO, Squeri Stephen J sold 69,635 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 26. The shares were price at an average price of 135.58 per share, with a total market value of 9,440,877. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Information Officer, GORDON MARC D now holds 33,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,214,070. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

11 out of 28 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 14 have maintained a Hold recommendation on American Express Company. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AXP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $144.18.