Are PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Prospects Worsening?

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.98, with weekly volatility at 3.35% and ATR at 1.42. The PACW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.52 and a $42.59 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.09 million, which was 6.13% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.16M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -6.09% on 04/20/21. The shares fell to a low of $37.19 before closing at $37.47. PACW’s previous close was $39.90 while the outstanding shares total 116.79M. The firm has a beta of 1.58.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company PacWest Bancorp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.31 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.86 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PACW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PACW attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief Credit Officer, CORSINI BRYAN M sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 38.09, for a total value of 29,750. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Chief Credit Officer, CORSINI BRYAN M now sold 16,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 566,578. Also, Director, Acker Tanya M bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 24. The shares were price at an average price of 16.37 per share, with a total market value of 26,199. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, LESTER SUSAN E now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 16,206. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

7 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on PacWest Bancorp. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PACW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $45.11.