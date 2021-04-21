Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)?

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -8.35% on 04/20/21. The shares fell to a low of $7.34 before closing at $8.07. Intraday shares traded counted 4.81 million, which was -212.26% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.54M. ARDX’s previous close was $8.81 while the outstanding shares total 91.00M. The firm has a beta of 2.02. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.41, with weekly volatility at 13.03% and ATR at 0.62. The ARDX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.96 and a $9.23 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Ardelyx Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $793.60 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ARDX, the company has in raw cash 91.03 million on their books with 4.17 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 194.69 million total, with 28.42 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.54 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ARDX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ARDX attractive?

In related news, Chief Development Officer, Rosenbaum David P. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 8.00, for a total value of 40,000. As the sale deal closes, the See Remarks, Blanks Robert now sold 593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,081. Also, Chief Scientific Officer, Jacobs Jeffrey W sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 22. The shares were price at an average price of 6.88 per share, with a total market value of 4,832. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Development Officer, Rosenbaum David P. now holds 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,328. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

7 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ardelyx Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ARDX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.86.