Are Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has a beta of 1.15, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 30.96, and a growth ratio of 9.11. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.33, with weekly volatility at 1.40% and ATR at 1.30. The CTSH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $47.39 and a $82.73 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.98% on 04/20/21. The shares fell to a low of $79.39 before closing at $79.61. Intraday shares traded counted 2.92 million, which was 4.41% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.05M. CTSH’s previous close was $80.40 while the outstanding shares total 531.00M.

Investors have identified the Information Technology Services company Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $41.80 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 6.85 billion total, with 3.54 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.41 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CTSH sounds very interesting.

In related news, President, Digital Business, Frank Malcolm sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 78.45, for a total value of 36,952. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, Controller & CAO, Telesmanic Robert now sold 228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,065. Also, President, Digital Business, Frank Malcolm sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 03. The shares were price at an average price of 73.61 per share, with a total market value of 145,092. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, Controller & CAO, Telesmanic Robert now holds 757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 60,445. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

12 out of 29 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CTSH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $84.82.