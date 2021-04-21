AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Tending Lower: Checkout the Key Metrics

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.12% on 04/20/21. The shares fell to a low of $17.22 before closing at $17.32. Intraday shares traded counted 4.6 million, which was 33.19% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.88M. AGNC’s previous close was $17.34 while the outstanding shares total 545.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.01. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.97, with weekly volatility at 1.14% and ATR at 0.22. The AGNC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.41 and a $17.50 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company AGNC Investment Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.24 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.32 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AGNC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AGNC attractive?

In related news, Senior Vice President, Pas Aaron sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 16.55, for a total value of 85,060. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Davis Morris A. now sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 39,074. Also, Director, Davis Morris A. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 11. The shares were price at an average price of 12.46 per share, with a total market value of 49,860. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, CEO, and CIO, Kain Gary D now holds 189,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,383,390. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

11 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on AGNC Investment Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AGNC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $17.04.