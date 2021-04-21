180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) price slipped close to $8.08 early on Tuesday: What’s Next?

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) previous close was $8.33 while the outstanding shares total 24.26M. The firm has a beta of -0.49. ATNF’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.00% on 04/20/21. The shares fell to a low of $7.88 before closing at $8.08. Intraday shares traded counted 1.85 million, which was 42.31% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.20M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.56, with weekly volatility at 18.00% and ATR at 1.45. The ATNF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.90 and a $13.05 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company 180 Life Sciences Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $196.02 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ATNF, the company has in raw cash 0.65 million on their books with 2.06 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 0.72 million total, with 6.28 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of ATNF attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, KRAUSS MARLENE sold 16,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 2.48, for a total value of 40,880. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, KRAUSS MARLENE now sold 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 42,905. Also, 10% Owner, KRAUSS MARLENE sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 14. The shares were price at an average price of 2.45 per share, with a total market value of 24,500. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, KRAUSS MARLENE now holds 12,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 33,809. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 17.50%.