The Thing That Hid GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)’s Strength

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 34.66, with weekly volatility at 5.42% and ATR at 1.54. The GAN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.80 and a $31.81 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.39 million, which was -8.84% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.28M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.17% on 04/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $17.39 before closing at $18.35. GAN’s previous close was $17.96 while the outstanding shares total 27.01M.

Investors have identified the Gambling company GAN Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $754.55 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

GAN Limited (GAN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 163.5 million total, with 17.31 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.15 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GAN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GAN attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief Commercial Officer, Berman Jeffrey Bruce sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 24.00, for a total value of 1,440,000. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer, Berman Jeffrey Bruce now sold 29,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 652,322. Also, EVP, Chief Commercial Officer, Berman Jeffrey Bruce sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 08. The shares were price at an average price of 22.64 per share, with a total market value of 7,900. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.40%.

3 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on GAN Limited. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GAN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $28.25.