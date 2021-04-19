Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) is down -4.85% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares fell to a low of $22.26 before closing at $22.71. Intraday shares traded counted 1.17 million, which was 52.71% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.48M. WOOF’s previous close was $22.25 while the outstanding shares total 100.87M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.54, with weekly volatility at 3.01% and ATR at 1.00. The WOOF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $17.86 and a $31.08 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.09% on 04/16/21.

Investors have identified the Specialty Retail company Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.04 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WOOF, the company has in raw cash 111.4 million on their books with 2.2 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 777.55 million total, with 875.31 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.70 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WOOF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WOOF attractive?

In related news, Chief Inf. & Admin. Officer, Zavada John bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 19. The purchase was performed at an average price of 18.00, for a total value of 27,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Marketing Officer, Hassan Tariq now bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,000. Also, CLO & Corporate Secretary, Eskenazi Ilene bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 18.00 per share, with a total market value of 72,000. Following this completion of disposal, the CEO & Chairman, COUGHLIN RON now holds 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 21,600. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

5 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WOOF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $28.00.