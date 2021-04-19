KB Home (KBH) Gain 48.15% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares fell to a low of $48.6165 before closing at $49.66. Intraday shares traded counted 1.17 million, which was 28.05% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.62M. KBH’s previous close was $48.08 while the outstanding shares total 90.98M. The firm has a beta of 1.80, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.79, and a growth ratio of 1.01. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.34, with weekly volatility at 2.62% and ATR at 1.78. The KBH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $19.28 and a $49.65 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.29% on 04/16/21.

Investors have identified the Residential Construction company KB Home as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.42 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

KB Home (KBH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4.94 billion total, with 929.65 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.48 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KBH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KBH attractive?

In related news, SVP & Chief Accounting Officer, HOLLINGER WILLIAM R sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 44.05, for a total value of 2,202,500. As the sale deal closes, the EVP and General Counsel, Woram Brian J now sold 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,413,655. Also, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Kaminski Jeff sold 25,105 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 09. The shares were price at an average price of 43.64 per share, with a total market value of 1,095,582. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer, HOLLINGER WILLIAM R now holds 82,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,509,194. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.50%.

8 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on KB Home. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KBH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $52.90.