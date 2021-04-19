IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.49, with weekly volatility at 3.11% and ATR at 0.85. The IMAX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.75 and a $25.05 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.4 million, which was -32.09% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.06M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.33% on 04/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $20.84 before closing at $21.16. IMAX’s previous close was $21.09 while the outstanding shares total 58.87M. The firm has a beta of 1.83.

Investors have identified the Entertainment company IMAX Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.24 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For IMAX, the company has in raw cash 317.38 million on their books with 305.68 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 601.79 million total, with 513.85 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.41 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IMAX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IMAX attractive?

In related news, President, IMAX Theatres, WELTON MARK sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 22.69, for a total value of 113,465. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Marketing Officer, Tu Denny now sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 47,072. Also, Chief Marketing Officer, Tu Denny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 08. The shares were price at an average price of 22.86 per share, with a total market value of 45,720. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief People Officer, Bassani Jacqueline now holds 1,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 36,294. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.80%.

6 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on IMAX Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IMAX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $24.45.