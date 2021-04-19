Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) Tending Lower: Checkout the Key Metrics

Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX:DSS) shares fell to a low of $2.89 before closing at $2.97. Intraday shares traded counted 1.23 million, which was 73.41% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.62M. DSS’s previous close was $3.02 while the outstanding shares total 28.15M. The firm has a beta of 1.95. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 33.15, with weekly volatility at 6.21% and ATR at 0.26. The DSS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.75 and a $13.50 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.66% on 04/16/21.

Investors have identified the Specialty Business Services company Document Security Systems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $83.61 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For DSS, the company has in raw cash 5.23 million on their books with 0.28 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 12.45 million total, with 8.87 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of DSS attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS INC bought 39,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 24. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.18, for a total value of 7,316. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS INC now bought 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,400,000. Also, 10% Owner, DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS INC bought 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 21. The shares were cost at an average price of 0.08 per share, with a total market value of 880,000. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS INC now holds 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 400,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 7.16%.