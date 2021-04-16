Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) moved up 80.90% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) previous close was $8.32 while the outstanding shares total 5.16M. The firm has a beta of 0.53. WHLM’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 29.81% on 04/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $7.95 before closing at $10.80. Intraday shares traded counted 32.63 million, which was -10643.46% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 303.73K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 81.52, with weekly volatility at 35.87% and ATR at 1.24. The WHLM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.32 and a $12.92 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Business Services company Wilhelmina International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $58.21 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WHLM, the company has in raw cash 5.56 million on their books with 0.41 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 12.81 million total, with 10.06 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of WHLM attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, BARTEL RALPH bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 23. The purchase was performed at an average price of 5.78, for a total value of 23,120. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, BARTEL RALPH now sold 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 148,278. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 17.90%.